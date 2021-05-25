Aneta Matica

Chubby chicken

Chubby chicken drawing illustration
Today on the menu a little chicken. Well maybe not that little. A friend of mine to ld me I should take better care of it.
Anyway, I was trying out more of a painting style. Took way too long even though it looks simple. But I think it was worth the time.

Posted on May 25, 2021
