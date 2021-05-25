Sandwich Sisters Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This new sandwich concept in Los Angeles owned by two sisters were looking for branding that would appeal to their young, hip and trendy demographic, but also reflect their own easy going and relaxed aura. We opted for a ‘millenial meets retro’ vibe— with nostalgic type, funky color ways and simple hand drawn elements.