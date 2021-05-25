Lanya Kareem

Sandwich Sisters Branding

Sandwich Sisters Branding illustrator icon branding illustration logo design
This new sandwich concept in Los Angeles owned by two sisters were looking for branding that would appeal to their young, hip and trendy demographic, but also reflect their own easy going and relaxed aura. We opted for a ‘millenial meets retro’ vibe— with nostalgic type, funky color ways and simple hand drawn elements.

Posted on May 25, 2021
