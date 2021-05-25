Furni-Chair Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 003

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
I designed a landing page for a furniture store called Furni-Chair. This shot is a part of the #dailyUI challenge.
I tried to design a clean, transparent, and yet functional landing page to convey the main message and USPs to the user clearly.
I'm open to your feedback and I hope you find this design interesting!