Furni-Chair Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 003

Furni-Chair Landing Page | Daily UI Challenge 003 customize web design furniture website furniture store furniture dailyui 003 landing page landing concept dailyui figma design ux ui
Hi there!
I designed a landing page for a furniture store called Furni-Chair. This shot is a part of the #dailyUI challenge.

I tried to design a clean, transparent, and yet functional landing page to convey the main message and USPs to the user clearly.

I'm open to your feedback and I hope you find this design interesting!

