Unique Methods for Goal Setting

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Illustration for the article 'Unconventional Goal Setting Methods'.
Read the blog post here.
–
What's Todoist?
Todoist is a productivity task manager that keeps all your to-dos organized, prioritized, and actionable. Learn more about how Todoist can help you stress less and do more at todoist.com.