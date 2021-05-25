Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sarah Ziegler

Art is Therapy

Art is Therapy kids illustration kids book children book illustration childrens illustration rainbow paint cat cat illustration woman illustration girl illustration girl portrait art therapy bright colors flat illustration drawing illustration design
Art is, and has always been, the best therapy for me. This past year, especially, I have never been more grateful to draw for hours, not realizing how much time has past. I really do believe in the power art has to heal and help you through the hardest of times. (Having the cutest orange sidekick doesn’t hurt either 😺)
If I am stuck in my apartment much longer, my walls are going to start looking just like this. 🌈

