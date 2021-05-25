Mukhlasur Rahman

Kids Summer Camp Flyer Template

Kids Summer Camp Flyer Template ms word photoshop template family program summer program summer celebration kids summer flyer summer camp kids camp kids summer camp
- Size: Letter
- Pages: 1 page
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Photoshop c2 & Microsoft Word
- Files included: Photoshop cc (psd) & Microsoft Word (docx)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

