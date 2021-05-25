Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends!
This is my test job for a clothing company. Personal account for the ios mobile application.
************
Press "L" to like ❤️ and leave your valuable feedback. Don't forget to follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a nice day!
***
Looking for UX / UI design? Learn more about my work
Subscribe to my Instagram: @Dashustik__
Email us for cooperation: darya.petrova.w@mail.ru