2.5% Pure Bank

Here is a little concept of a mobile bank app where the money is in fact, water ! I tried to imagine what kind of design it could be if such a world would exist !
Kinda fun to do

Posted on May 25, 2021
UX / UI designer & ready to design your product 💎

