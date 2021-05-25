EVA - Business Value Calculator

Hello designers around the world!

We recently designed and launched EVA - an application to help our customers understand the value they get from buying OutSystems.

This was an interesting design challenge for us, because we needed to understand the different stakeholders that were involved in the decision making process and what each of them valued.

As always, this was a project that was developed closely to the tech team, so we could get the best experience out there.

Here are some highlights of the app's main flow.

