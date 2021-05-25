Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Selvia Cahya is a beautiful modern script font. Can be used for a variety of projects, such as creating wedding invitations or beautiful child birth invitations, beautiful artwork, interesting social media posts, and funny greeting cards.
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/selvia-cahya-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/974276-selvia-cahya
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
yogaletter6@gmail.com