Selvia Cahya is a beautiful modern script font. Can be used for a variety of projects, such as creating wedding invitations or beautiful child birth invitations, beautiful artwork, interesting social media posts, and funny greeting cards.

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/selvia-cahya-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/974276-selvia-cahya

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
yogaletter6@gmail.com

