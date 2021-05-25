Trending designs to inspire you
So excited to share a few shots from a recent launch- a global design system and fleet of sites for STANLEY Security, a part of the STANLEY Black & Decker family and one of the world’s largest electronic security companies.
The new website centered around simplifying the user experience and leveraging solution-forward use case funnels across the site, as well as providing distinct content hubs for blog posts, resources, and news.
The visual design system is based on the idea of simplicity and the use of geometric shapes as visual effects.