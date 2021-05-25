Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Lenzi
Chris Lenzi
STANLEY Security 829 studios 404 page blog ui design drupal global access control electronic security industries geometry design system security solutions solutions security website web design ui ux ui
So excited to share a few shots from a recent launch- a global design system and fleet of sites for STANLEY Security, a part of the STANLEY Black & Decker family and one of the world’s largest electronic security companies.

The new website centered around simplifying the user experience and leveraging solution-forward use case funnels across the site, as well as providing distinct content hubs for blog posts, resources, and news.

The visual design system is based on the idea of simplicity and the use of geometric shapes as visual effects.

