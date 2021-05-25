Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Steeve

Logo and Branding Brief

Steeve
Steeve
‘The Loft’ is the branding for a new social hub featuring arts, crafts, and beverages and aims to be an inclusive social hub. The venue will also dedicate a day for wellbeing. The client was looking for branding to the project from frontage to internal advertising.

Posted on May 25, 2021
Steeve
Steeve
A mature student making a career change to design.

