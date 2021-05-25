Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alison Hair Care Packaging

Alison Hair Care Packaging vector hair logo icon cosmetic logo branding agency logo design logo cosmetics hair salon hair care branding natural packaging design packaging
Here's a top shot of packaging create for Alison Hair Care. An organic and natural company, MIFA Media designed the logo which showcases a flower with a run ray over to promote how natural the brand is.

