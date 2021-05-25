Kayhan Space | Logo Design

Logo design proposal for the Kayhan Space.

A techstars portfolio company with expertise in satellite collision assessment and avoidance, satellite navigation and tracking, as well as satellite operations.

Kayhan Space is a growing technology company with the mission to make spaceflight safer.

