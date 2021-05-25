Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kayhan Space | Logo Design

Kayhan Space | Logo Design operations tracking connection waves orbits technology stars safety satelite space logo design design proposal
Logo design proposal for the Kayhan Space.

A techstars portfolio company with expertise in satellite collision assessment and avoidance, satellite navigation and tracking, as well as satellite operations.
Kayhan Space is a growing technology company with the mission to make spaceflight safer.

Looking for a logo designer? Let's work together: simon@simc.design
