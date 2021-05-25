Application Design for Forest Cure

Trending designs to inspire you
Forest Cure was looking for a fresh and modern app design for their air guardian expert which is their latest air freshener.
It was important to keep the vibe of the design fresh and healthy. That's why we designed minimal icons and a light green color to display the concept of the brand and product.
Contact us today for your fresh and modern Ui and app designs!