Automated Coffee Maker App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks 👋🏼
This is a simple exploration for brewing schedule app for an automated coffee maker, to make a coffee easy and delicious.
Hope you like my new app design exploration. I would be very honored to any feedback or suggestions.
Thanks