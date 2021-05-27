Robbin Cenijn
RALLY

Spotify 4 Artists "Fan Study"; Insight 14

Spotify 4 Artists "Fan Study"; Insight 14
Apparently, Phoenix still buys cds

Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


Posted on May 27, 2021
