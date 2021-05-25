Construction Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys! 🖐🏼
We’re starting to show u a series of shots from our latest project. The first one is the dashboard.
It's a system designed for small and medium construction crews to help manage people, tasks, and workloads. Stay tuned, plan, communicate and manage your project in one place.
In the attachments, u can find some interesting fragments of the project.
I hope you like it. To be continued… 😉
@Denys Myronenko
@brandnew