Construction Dashboard

Construction Dashboard manage team construction management system management calenndar events statistic stats activity simple interface statistics dash ux web clean ui dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard
Hello guys! 🖐🏼

We’re starting to show u a series of shots from our latest project. The first one is the dashboard.

It's a system designed for small and medium construction crews to help manage people, tasks, and workloads. Stay tuned, plan, communicate and manage your project in one place.

In the attachments, u can find some interesting fragments of the project.

I hope you like it. To be continued… 😉


