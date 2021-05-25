Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diglix Digital

Cupid carnival

Diglix Digital
Diglix Digital
  • Save
Cupid carnival web header ux vector ui illustration design designing illustrator photoshop
Download color palette

Hope you guys like it ❤️
Press "L" if you like it.

I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project.👇
Reach me at 📩 urooj.minhas@gmail.com

Share your thoughts in the comments.
Thank you

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Diglix Digital
Diglix Digital
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Diglix Digital

View profile
    • Like