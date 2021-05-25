Hippo

Exciting times

Exciting times after effects blender3d blender motion designer motion designer welcome dribbble logo hippo gif video branding design
Our herd of motion designers is finally joining the Dribbble gang. We're all excited and hopefully you are too!

We'll be sharing some of our projects and of course the fun stuff we do between projects as well :)

Thank you Bhavik Narigara for the invite!

    • Like