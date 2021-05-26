Margarita Ivanchikova
Icons8

Animated Icons for UI

Margarita Ivanchikova
Icons8
Margarita Ivanchikova for Icons8
Hire Us
  • Save
Animated Icons for UI microinteraction success chat zoom json lottie set animated motion icons icon animation
Download color palette

Download animated icons for micro-interactions in UI. They are available in fully editable After Effects format as well as Lottie JSON for perfect scalability and smooth playback. And of course an old-school GIF, too. :)

Icons8 | Photos | Lunacy Software| Illustrations | Mega Creator | Music

Icons8
Icons8
We make icons, illustrations, and design tools
Hire Us

More by Icons8

View profile
    • Like