Abhinav Khare

Meditation Website Design Concept

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare
  • Save
Meditation Website Design Concept meditation design yoga exercise mindfulness ui ux app design illustration adobe digital art website landing page concept meditation app user interface daily ui dailyuichallenge website design ui design
Download color palette

Hello peeps!
Here's my recent exploration for a meditation website. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback.

If you like this shot, please press" L". Have a nice day!
-----------------------------------------------------
Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare

More by Abhinav Khare

View profile
    • Like