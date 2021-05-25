14 Far Friends Poster Design Lockdown Poster Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I was given task in one of the seminar where I was serving as the lead. I had to perform something on lockdown theme in a restricted time frame. Just sat and sail in my thoughts of transformations and come out with this.