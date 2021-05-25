Johann Da Costa

Landing page Cafe Royal

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page Cafe Royal johanndacosta environment landing page website dark design graphic bio ui ux webdesign coffee
Download color palette

This is a landing page I designed for Cafe Royal France. They have a masculine and wild style so I applied that mood in my design. The client especially loved my idea of using gorilla and lion picture to represent each product. What you can see is the same page sliced in 3 parts.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Inspired by your dreams.
Hire Me

More by Johann Da Costa

View profile
    • Like