Landing page Cafe Royal

This is a landing page I designed for Cafe Royal France. They have a masculine and wild style so I applied that mood in my design. The client especially loved my idea of using gorilla and lion picture to represent each product. What you can see is the same page sliced in 3 parts.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.