easyGiraffe: logo & packaging design

A customer from Austria reached us in July 2018. Our client who makes PPC campaigns for sellers on Amazon recommended us.

We have successfully identified and corrected a critical error for her that another designer made while preparing the packaging for printing.

Our new client trusted the recommendation of our regular customer. His startup needed to launch the product quickly on the US market, make a premium design in order to stand out among similar products with an ordinary one, as well as sell successfully and provide better services in this segment.

Follow here and watch full presentation of logo and packaging design

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120097213/easyGiraffe-logo-packaging-photography-videomaking