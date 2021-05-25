Food Delivery Video Concept

Hello Guys!

Tough times call for tough decisions...

Let's attach action cameras to food delivery drivers? 😆

Yeah, this is a new concept. I noticed how video technologies became so popular, after the start of the pandemic. And it is really great tool to get closer with anyone/anything. And I thought, why not make a first-person video in a food delivery app instead of a boring map? Just to make the waiting more engaging and exciting.

Big thanks @oppossume for 3D food icons!

Have a good day 🤗

alexpesenka@gmail.com