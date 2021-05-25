Alex Pesenka

Food Delivery Video Concept

Alex Pesenka
Food Delivery Video Concept gradient camera darkmode technology dark night 3dicon illustration animation ux user interface design ios ui 3d neon driver map video delivery app
Hello Guys!
Tough times call for tough decisions...
Let's attach action cameras to food delivery drivers? 😆

Yeah, this is a new concept. I noticed how video technologies became so popular, after the start of the pandemic. And it is really great tool to get closer with anyone/anything. And I thought, why not make a first-person video in a food delivery app instead of a boring map? Just to make the waiting more engaging and exciting.

Big thanks @oppossume for 3D food icons!

Have a good day 🤗

