Food Delivery Video Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys!
Tough times call for tough decisions...
Let's attach action cameras to food delivery drivers? 😆
Yeah, this is a new concept. I noticed how video technologies became so popular, after the start of the pandemic. And it is really great tool to get closer with anyone/anything. And I thought, why not make a first-person video in a food delivery app instead of a boring map? Just to make the waiting more engaging and exciting.
Big thanks @oppossume for 3D food icons!
Have a good day 🤗
alexpesenka@gmail.com