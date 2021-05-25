Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

This is a set of layer styles and action with which you can create realistic leather designs.

⭐ WHAT YOU GET:

• 16 premade leather styles

• 1 stamp styles

• 3 rivet styles

• 1 jeans textile styles

• 5 PNG realistic rivets

• 8 Realistic stitch actions (20px and 30 px brush size: 7-10-15-20px stitch indent)

• 1 Sample PSD file

• User Guide

⚠ ACTIONS WORK ONLY WITH PHOTOSHOP CS6 and ABOVE (STYLES WORK WITH CS3-CC)

Update 1 Dec, 2017:

• Added 8 Realistic stitch actions

• Stitch and Holes brushes

Update 30 Jun, 2016:

• Replaced thread generating action with different margins

• Added a sample PSD file

• Updated User Guide

