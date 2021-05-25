Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a set of layer styles and action with which you can create realistic leather designs.
⭐ WHAT YOU GET:
• 16 premade leather styles
• 1 stamp styles
• 3 rivet styles
• 1 jeans textile styles
• 5 PNG realistic rivets
• 8 Realistic stitch actions (20px and 30 px brush size: 7-10-15-20px stitch indent)
• 1 Sample PSD file
• User Guide
👀🎬 LOOK DEMO: https://youtu.be/lSLiUnUDmoY
⚠ ACTIONS WORK ONLY WITH PHOTOSHOP CS6 and ABOVE (STYLES WORK WITH CS3-CC)
Update 1 Dec, 2017:
• Added 8 Realistic stitch actions
• Stitch and Holes brushes
Update 30 Jun, 2016:
• Replaced thread generating action with different margins
• Added a sample PSD file
• Updated User Guide
