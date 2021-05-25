Vladislav F

Food Delivery App

Vladislav F
Vladislav F
  • Save
Food Delivery App ux food fruit candy delivery store shopping buy cart ecommerce app e-commerce coast grocery uidesign hershey product order mobile mobile app design food app
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Take a look at my new food delivery app concept. Enjoy your food without contacting other people or leaving your home, especially during these difficult times.

Hope you like it.

Vladislav F
Vladislav F

More by Vladislav F

View profile
    • Like