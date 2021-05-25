Billvoice.app - Juniors Academy

Hello Dribbble 👋

Our UI Area Team prepared a wonderful meeting, where we talked about typography, composition, language requirements, visual hierarchy, and grids for all juniors at Netguru 👶

After that, we were asked to participate in small workshops to design the hero section of a product’s landing page.

This is my outcome, hero section of invoicing app.

