Billvoice.app - Juniors Academy desktop ui charts website hero section
Hello Dribbble 👋
Our UI Area Team prepared a wonderful meeting, where we talked about typography, composition, language requirements, visual hierarchy, and grids for all juniors at Netguru 👶
After that, we were asked to participate in small workshops to design the hero section of a product’s landing page.
This is my outcome, hero section of invoicing app.

Posted on May 25, 2021
