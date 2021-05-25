Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Subrata Mahajan

Interactive Landing Page

Subrata Mahajan
Subrata Mahajan
  • Save
Interactive Landing Page landing page design landingpage interactive prototype digitalart illustrator illustraion
Download color palette

Hi Folks!!! This is another interesting project that I have done for my company "GravityiLabs". I really like the look and feel of this landing page.
What do you think guys? Thank you

Subrata Mahajan
Subrata Mahajan

More by Subrata Mahajan

View profile
    • Like