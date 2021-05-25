Aloysius Patrimonio

Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park WPA

Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park WPA natural conservation area protected area nature landscape scenery flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail forest wpa
WPA Poster Art of Longs Peak in the northern Front Range of the Rockies or Rocky Mountains within the Rocky Mountain National Park Wilderness in Colorado done in works project administration style.

