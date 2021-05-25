Ricky Bahtiar
Agensip UI UX Agency

Barbers - Dashboard - Product

Ricky Bahtiar
Agensip UI UX Agency
Ricky Bahtiar for Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Barbers - Dashboard - Product saas app barbers hairstyle sale product page productdesign saas website erha uiux saas barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard - Product saas app barbers hairstyle sale product page productdesign saas website erha uiux saas barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Barbers - Dashboard - Product saas app barbers hairstyle sale product page productdesign saas website erha uiux saas barbershop barber app webdesign saas design dashboard ui dashboard app clean ui uiuxdesign uidesign ui design
Download color palette
  1. Barbers-Product.png
  2. Barbers-Product2.png
  3. Product.png

Hey!
Another Page of Barbers App Design 🤩
Here you see a page that allows customers to place their orders on the spot. and also users can add new products to sell.

How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | TW

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us

More by Agensip UI UX Agency

View profile
    • Like