The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is a fast paced ten a-side format of rugby. Hosted in Brisbane in February 2018 the tournament featured a total of 12 teams with star players from Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

The campaign called for fans to Join the Rugby Revolution and immerse themselves in a weekend of hard-hitting rugby action.

We created a new visual style and asset suite to create continuity across the many touch points required for the marketing campaign, collateral and even the tournament ball and other on-field equipment.

In collaboration with: Studio Baton