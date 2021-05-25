🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is a fast paced ten a-side format of rugby. Hosted in Brisbane in February 2018 the tournament featured a total of 12 teams with star players from Australia, New Zealand and around the world.
The campaign called for fans to Join the Rugby Revolution and immerse themselves in a weekend of hard-hitting rugby action.
We created a new visual style and asset suite to create continuity across the many touch points required for the marketing campaign, collateral and even the tournament ball and other on-field equipment.
In collaboration with: Studio Baton