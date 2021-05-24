Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thais Lorenzo

Daily UI 007 / Settings

Thais Lorenzo
Thais Lorenzo
  • Save
Daily UI 007 / Settings design ui ux dailyui007 adobexd uidesign dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge dailyui daily ui daily
Download color palette

Design Hint...

Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

Thais Lorenzo
Thais Lorenzo

More by Thais Lorenzo

View profile
    • Like