Love Sign

Love Sign 3d lettering 3d design lettering typography design vector
I was inspired by an old theater sign I saw in Austin, TX. Wanted to try to recreate the 3D sign with bulbs, varying depths and gradients. Chose a simple word to work with

Posted on May 24, 2021
