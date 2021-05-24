Jeremy Carlson

Brook Trout Distribution Map

Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson
  • Save
Brook Trout Distribution Map poster retro map
Download color palette

Map work showing brook trout distribution in the eastern US, with shading showing the estimated distribution in Canada.

Detail from another poster in the "Get to Know Your Native Trout" series, an ongoing collaboration between Trout Unlimited, the Western Native Trout Initiative, state and federal agencies, and other organizations.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson

More by Jeremy Carlson

View profile
    • Like