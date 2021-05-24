Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Job Applicant Portal

Job Applicant Portal software development job portal ui design software design ux design job search job application ui business software user interface design design
Hi, all!
JOBS it's a job applicants portal which allows you to easily make simple actions such as add a new applicant, delete and edit the existing ones.

I created a cool interaction and you can check the magic happening clicking on the link below ✨

https://www.figma.com/proto/c2ShKMBE0IcXPFuNCQuOpe/CRUD-Software?page-id=28%3A1&node-id=28%3A2&viewport=1541%2C358%2C0.21039140224456787&scaling=min-zoom

