Happy Elephant

Happy Elephant yellow pet illustrator illustration animal star patriotic minimalist minimal logo vector happy graphic design energy design elephant colourful colorful art animation
Happy Elephant is one of the best example of creativity and happiness.
7 Stars on elephant is represents the growth and shining future.
Happy elephant describe the happy customers satisfaction with the brand.
Yellow background represents the happiness, energy, optimism, joy & sunshine of the company.

