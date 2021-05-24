Eliour Canva Instagram Pack

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Eliour Canva Social Media Template for your brand with stylist design and easy to use. This template Perfect for promoting your products, Mix and match to create your custom post, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Suit for any business, blogger, coaches, content creator, and influencer.
Features:
20 Canva File
10 post (1080x1080)
10 Stories (1920x1080)
All Layer Editable
All fonts links included
Teksture Include
Easily change image using smart object
Fully editable colors
Fully editable text
Shop Now: https://crmrkt.com/OKVJOV