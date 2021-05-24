Benjamin Oberemok
Lifestar logo redesign

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok
Lifestar logo redesign icon mark logotype unfold heart health insurance lifestar star life identity branding logo rebrand logo concept logo redesign logo design
Lifestar logo redesign.
LifeStar is a financial services company deriving its core business from the provision of life and health insurance products.
-
