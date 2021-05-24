DailyUI 010

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone. For this daily challenge, I designed a feature to share your favorites on Netflix with one click. I did not like the current design of this on Netflix's app and it was not available directly at the homepage, so I thought of redesigning it this way.
Looking forward to your feedback!