Game Reels - slot machine development

Game Reels - slot machine development
There are 4 screens on the playing field at the bottom. Here, players add symbols to form winning combinations.

4 sets decorated part of the spaceship. They resemble a control panel. At the top of the screen, there is a paytable showing the points for each symbol and the leaderboard.

At the top, in the center of the screen, is the screen in which the characters appear. It is designed in the form of a bright orange rocket.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/galaxy-discovery/

