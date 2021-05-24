Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moodboard for Zero Waste Path Sustainable Eco-Friendly Branding

Moodboard for Zero Waste Path Sustainable Eco-Friendly Branding
The ZWP brand concept is inspired by the ‘Wabi Sabi’ philosophy and aesthetic which is rooted in appreciating the innate beauty in imperfection whilst retaining a zen and naturally minimalist approach.

It uses a minimal colour palette which is given a cool feel. ZWP products embrace natural beauty, and our beauty lies in our imperfection. Photography, illustration and typography will play around with this idea, exuding a simple honesty, where every element feels intentional. Finally, Washi tape accents this concept to convey the handcrafted side of the brand.

Visit www.creativewilderness.co.uk to view full project.

