Caglar Cebeci

Social Media Platform Dark Mode

Caglar Cebeci
Caglar Cebeci
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Media Platform Dark Mode tinder post follower comment profile sidebar side menu youtube twitter facebook instagram dark ui dark app dark mode dark influencer photography photo ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone👋
This is the dashboard dark mode design for the social media platform.

What do you thing?

If you want to follow me👇
Dribbble - Behance - Instagram - Linkedin

Thank you🤘

Caglar Cebeci
Caglar Cebeci
UI/UX Designer, Hello World 👋
Hire Me

More by Caglar Cebeci

View profile
    • Like