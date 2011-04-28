Robin Clediere

USA Tour 2012

Robin Clediere
Robin Clediere
  • Save
USA Tour 2012 hand-lettering logo typography roadtrip
Download color palette

Something my friends and I are thinking about, making a trip across the US next year. Paris to NY, NY to Austin, Austin to California..something like that. Any suggestion maybe? :)

And of course we will make checkins with Gowalla! We want those awesome states pins they make :D

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Robin Clediere
Robin Clediere

More by Robin Clediere

View profile
    • Like