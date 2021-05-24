Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cansu Merdamert

Lime Alaçatı

Cansu Merdamert
Cansu Merdamert
Lime Alaçatı juice packaging granola cookie bread olive oil jam menu design logotype graphic design branding playful food packaging cafe branding restaurant branding
New Project: Lime Alaçatı is a brunch cafe by blending modern and traditional flavours founded in 2019 by the young generation of İmren Alaçatı Tatlıcısı, a family business that has been serving the food and tourism industry since 1941 in one of the most popular touristic city in Turkey.

Cansu Merdamert
Cansu Merdamert
