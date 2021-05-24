Nikolai Senin

Shark finning

This illustration is about the problem of animal cruelty. Fishermen catch sharks, cut off their fins and release them back into the ocean. Sharks can no longer swim and slowly sink to the bottom, dying a painful death. This problem is especially widespread in Southeast Asia and still occurs today. Every year there is less and less wildlife, and it depends only on you and me what future awaits our planet.

