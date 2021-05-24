Blagovesta Obretenova

TopDoc Insurance Illustration

TopDoc Insurance Illustration 2d graphic design facebook drawing art doctor medicine social media uxui ux insurance design character illustration
TopDoc Insurance Illustration 2d graphic design facebook drawing art doctor medicine social media uxui ux insurance design character illustration
Commissioned work for TopDoc Global: 🇬🇧 UK based insurance company
‼️All rights belong to its rightful owner: https://topdocglobal.com
🗞 The few past months were crazy busy so I didn’t have time to share with you all of the commissioned projects I’ve been working on.. Stay tuned. 😊

Senior Illustrator and Graphic Designer
