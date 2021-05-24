Romax Rajeev

Classroom App

Romax Rajeev
Romax Rajeev
  • Save
Classroom App blue classroom art branding flat dailyui clean ux ui app minimal design
Download color palette

Almost a year into online classes, using Classroom apps have been really difficult. You have to navigate through a lot and it makes the user experience bad.

Hence, I designed this concept of Classroom, where we can directly have the class links to join, all notes and tasks at their respective places, giving a good user experience for students and teachers alike.

Do comment your views and don't forget to drop a ❤!

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Romax Rajeev
Romax Rajeev

More by Romax Rajeev

View profile
    • Like