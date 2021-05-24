Classroom App

Trending designs to inspire you
Almost a year into online classes, using Classroom apps have been really difficult. You have to navigate through a lot and it makes the user experience bad.
Hence, I designed this concept of Classroom, where we can directly have the class links to join, all notes and tasks at their respective places, giving a good user experience for students and teachers alike.
