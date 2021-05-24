T-shirt design for movie production staff

Trending designs to inspire you
Apparel design for Ludovic Canadas movie production staff. They mostly make hiphop music videos so I wanted to give it a bit of a streetwear style. It is based on the logo I also designed for them.
As usual, no template used, only blank shirt - 100% homemade with love and passion.